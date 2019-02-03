Body found floating in Tennessee River near Ingalls Harbor in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Authorities are looking into the death of a man whose body was discovered after the report of a boating accident in Decatur.
Emergency crews responded to the accident near a railroad barge around 2 p.m. on the Tennessee River. A boater had called 911 after noticing an unoccupied boat in the area.
Morgan County Rescue Squad and Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.
As they got to Ingalls Harbor, they found a male body floating in the river.
The body was taken to the Alabama Forensics Department, while the boat was taken in for investigation by multiple agencies.
Neither the exact cause of death nor the identity of the deceased is known at this time.
