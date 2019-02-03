Beagle best friends adopted together after recovering from being thrown out of SUV

Best friends Adam and Trooper were adopted by a pair of animal lovers after the beagles survived and recovered from being thrown out of a moving SUV. (Source: WBNG/CNN)
February 3, 2019 at 5:58 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 5:58 AM

BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG/CNN) - Over 50 days after two dogs survived being thrown out of an SUV, the best friends have been reunited to go to their new home.

Animal lovers Connie and Roger Miller were chosen from more than 100 applicants to adopt beagle best friends Adam and Trooper. They met the dogs Friday and brought them home the next day.

"They're full of energy, and you would never think that something this tragic happened to them,” Connie Miller said.

Back in December, New York State Police say a truck driver saw the two dogs thrown from a moving SUV onto the interstate. Both Adam and Trooper were injured, they had to be separated for treatment. Trooper also had to undergo a leg amputation.

#hesatrooper

- Trooper is improving! This was from Saturday evening. He has a great spirit and is very motivated. He has a long way to go and Colonial Veterinary Hosptial is taking great care of him! Thank you for all of the kind words and support. We have received enough donations to cover our expenses thus far which is fantastic! We will continue to provide for their needs until they find their forever homes. Donations we receive in excess of their needs will be utilized to provide the care to the 1500+ animals we care for each year. Thank you again for all of your generosity and stay tuned, we will post updates often!

Posted by The Broome County Humane Society on Monday, December 17, 2018

But less than two months later, the best friends were back on their feet and ready to be adopted by a loving family.

"The Millers are really lucky folks, and they're lucky, lucky dogs, as well,” said Todd Hubik, adoption coordinator for the Broome County Humane Society. "They're gonna have a happy, healthy life."

Connie and Roger Miller couldn’t be more excited about the latest additions to their family.

"Adam is just full of life. He loves to play, run, fetch, catch. Trooper’s just kinda the laid-back kind of dog, but he loves his partner… It’s awesome,” Roger Miller said.

Broome County Humane Society Receives More Than $30,000 from 2018 Staffworks Save A Life Campaign Organization Awarded...

Posted by The Broome County Humane Society on Wednesday, January 30, 2019

