Authorities searching for missing McCalla woman

MCCALLA, AL (WBRC) - Authorities are asking for you help locating a missing McCalla woman.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jeanette Greer Johns was last seen at her home in McCall. She has been missing since 6:30 p.m. on 1/30/2019.
Jeanette Johns is 77-years-old and is described as having brown hair. She is approximately 5′7 and 138 pounds.
She maybe driving a black 2006 Toyota Tacoma. She might be driving to Monroe, NC to see family. Authorities say she may have a condition that is impairing her judgement.
Authorities are asking that if you have any information about this missing person, to contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 752-0616.
