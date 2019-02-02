“You’re no use as a deputy”: Former Morgan County deputy sues after being fired

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A former deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is suing after being fired due to a court order that he claims damaged his credibility.
The new Morgan County Sheriff, Ron Puckett, mentioned that court order, which was issued in April, while firing Robert Wilson in January, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
The court order, according to the lawsuit, made it so that Wilson would not be called upon to testify in the D.A.'s office.
Wilson believes this played a factor in him being fired.
The lawsuit says Ron Puckett told Wilson, “You’re no use as a deputy. You can’t testify in court, today. The DA’s office wouldn’t hear your testimony. As far as a useful deputy, you can’t even arrest anybody. You could, but because of the court order, the DA’s not going to hear your testimony. I recognize that it may be a matter of opinion, but opinion matters.”
Puckett declined to comment to the Decatur Daily on whether or not the quotes were accurate.
Wilson, along with former deputy Blake Robinson, are plaintiffs in the lawsuit, along with former Sheriff Ana Franklin.
The court order was put in place on April 27 after prosecutors attempted to dismiss a misdemeanor charge of tampering with government record filed against Morgan County Jail Warden Leon Bradley.
