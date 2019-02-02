Will the jury buy the insanity defense in Madison Co. death penalty trial?

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Doctors say Marc Stone suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and told them that he needed to save his wife and son by killing them due to delusional beliefs at the time of their murders.
His attorneys are laying out his insanity defense as the trial continues at the Madison County courthouse.
The defense started calling doctors to the stand Friday afternoon to support their stance that the Huntsville man was mentally ill and didn’t know what he was doing when he snapped and killed his wife and son at their home on Chicamauga Trail in February 2013.
The issue of Stone’s mental state and capacity led to multiple evaluations and caused the court case to span six years.
WAFF 48 News' legal expert Mark McDaniel broke down the different elements of an insanity defense.
“It’s not going to be hard to prove he has a severe mental disease or defect. But that’s just one thing the defendant has to prove. The second thing they have to prove is that because of that, he did not understand the nature and quality and wrongfulness of his actions. In other words, he didn’t know right from wrong,” McDaniel explained.
“It’s the only time in criminal law where the defendant has the burden of proof when they plead not guilty be reason of mental disease or defect, or insanity,” he added.
According to testimony, Stone had no psychiatric history.
Friday morning, the jury saw autopsy photos and watched Stone’s recorded confession with Huntsville police. Investigators testified that he showed no remorse during the interview.
McDaniel says Stone’s actions around the time of the killings will be under a microscope. After the murders, he dressed his two-year-old daughter and four-year-old daughter who were in the house and left unharmed and drove them to his parents' house in Leeds, AL. Then, he went to the Leeds Police Department where he confessed to the Huntsville crimes.
“In this case, he drove to Leeds. He knew how to get to Leeds. He turned himself in to the police department. He knew he did something wrong. He confessed that he did something wrong,” McDaniel stated.
He says the insanity defense doesn’t work very often.
“The reason is because you can get the psychiatrist on the witness stand to say that the defendant has a serious mental disease or defect and that because of that, they didn’t know right from wrong. But that doesn’t mesh with what the person did before, during or after the crime,” McDaniel added.
Huntsville attorney George Flowers agrees that it’s a difficult defense and one that is challenging to present.
“Juries in Alabama typically take that issue very seriously and it is often a tough burden for the defense,” Flowers said.
If Stone is found guilty of capital murder, the jury will then recommend whether he should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.
If they find that he’s not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, Flowers explained what happens next.
“What will happen is that person will then be placed into a mental facility where they could potentially spend the rest of their life there. The question would come up about how long they will stay in that facility and that will be until they’re determined that they’re no longer a danger. The facility and the courts are very involved in that decision,” he said.
The prosecution started the morning off by calling Samuel Fredrick with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to the stand. Fredrick was responsible for analyzing the evidence gathered at the crime scene by Huntsville Police.
Fredrick testified that he had received fingernail clippings from both Krista Stone and Zachary Stone, Stephen’s wife and son. He also received a pillow, two t-shirts, swabs from the bathroom wall, a DNA reference from Stephen, and a DNA reference from Zachary.
Fredrick explained what he does when he receives a piece of evidence. He says he usually examines the package the evidence is in, what the item is, and examines it for DNA or bodily fluids.
Tim Gann, Chief Trial Attorney for Madison County, asked Fredrick to describe what he found when he examined the items he received. Fredrick testified that several items had blood on them.
Fredrick said he took the fingernail clippings from Krista, a pillow, a long sleeve t-shirt, and the swab from the bathroom wall for DNA analysis. Fredrick said that the fingernail clippings from Krista and two stains on the long sleeve t-shirt, matched Krista’s DNA profile. There was a third stain on the t-shirt that matched the DNA of Zachary Stone.
Fredrick went on to testify that he took swabs from the neck and collar area of the long sleeve t-shirt and found DNA matching Marc Stone. He also stated that the swabs from the bathroom wall had DNA that matched Zachary Stone’s.
That ended Fredrick’s testimony for the prosecution, the defense had no questions.
The prosecution then called Dr. Valerie Green to the stand. Dr. Green works at the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, in the Huntsville lab. She states that she primarily performs autopsies on people who died in a suspicious fashion. Dr. Green details for the jury the process in which she conducts an autopsy.
Dr. Green confirms to the prosecution that she performed the autopsies on both Krista and Zachary Stone.
From Krista’s autopsy, Dr. Green testified that there were tiny hemorrhages on Krista’s face and around her eyes. She testified that Krista had scratches and bruises on the front of her neck, bruises on her left arm and had little tiny hemorrhages in her eyes. Following examining the exterior of the body, Dr. Green explains that she opened Krista’s body and examined her organs and took blood samples and fluids for examinations. Dr. Green gave the prosecution her official cause of death which was death by strangulation.
The prosecution then asked Dr. Green to explain her findings from Zachary Stone’s autopsy. She testified that Zachary had appeared to have been a normally developing boy. She explained that Zachary had hemorrhages in the face and inside his eyes. Zachary also appeared to have had bruising on his neck, arms, and legs. Dr. Green then moved on to explain what she found in Zachary’s organs. She told the jury that Zachary’s lungs appeared to have been hyper extended and that there was a good amount of fluid coming out of them. She ruled Zachary died by strangulation and drowning.
The prosecution also showed autopsy photo’s to the jury and had Dr. Green explain where the injuries were. Family and friends of Krista were emotional as Dr. Green explained each photo.
The defense had no questions for Dr. Green.
The prosecution’s final witness testimony for the day came from Investigator Michael Leftwich who, at the time of the murders was working as a homicide investigator for Huntsville Police.
Inv. Leftwich explained that he had been working in the south precinct at the time the murders happened. He was called out to the scene around 11 a.m. in February of 2013.
He explained to the jury that he had directed that crime scene tape be up once he arrived on scene. He testified that he had sent two HPD officers to pick Marc Stone up from the Leeds Police Department, that’s located just outside of Birmingham. He also spoke to a Sergeant on scene who detailed how officers entered the home.
Inv. Leftwich detailed speaking to neighbors who said this appeared to have been an All-American family that lived in a nice neighborhood. Nothing alarming was said of the family and Leftwich said the police department “had found no calls for service” in their system.
Inv. Leftwich then testified that, that afternoon, Stone had arrived at the Huntsville police station around 4:10 p.m. Leftwich explains that he and another investigator went and started interviewing Marc Stone. Inv. Leftwich says that Stone was polite, asked for a regular coke, and showed no real remorse throughout the interview.
At this point, the prosecution then plays the full interview for the jury to see and hear.
In the video interview, you can see Investigator Leftwich and another investigator talking to Stone. Stone is read his Miranda rights. He request that they be read a second time because he “spaced out.” After reading them a second time, Stone said he had an “odd question.” He asked investigators if the council reference was for legal council, or if he could have a pastor in the interview. Stone could be heard saying, “I’m not saying God told me to do this. I’m not saying the Devil told me to do this. I wish you guys could taser anyone who does this.”
Stone asks if he is being interrogated or if it was just an interview saying, “I’ve never been arrested before.”
In the video, Stone had waived his Miranda Rights and began talking to investigators. When asked what happened, Stone replied, “that’s kind of complicated.” He also stated that he was trying to understand what had happened.
Stone appeared very calm throughout the interview.
He explained to the investigators that he had thoughts that were almost depression like in his head, but he said that he’s never had depression.
Stone then said that, “something inside me just broke," and that he needed to get away. That’s when he left note saying he was going for drive. Stone said he ended up in Lake City, Florida. He explains to investigators that he had done this from time to time during his marriage. He had been married to Krista for 13 years.
Stone then admits to the investigators that he strangled Krista. Investigators then ask him about his son Zachary. Stone said that after killing Krista, he went into Zachary’s room. While Zachary was sleeping, Stone said he put a pillow over his sons face and started choking him. He said that Zachary stared convulsing and that’s when he went to the bathroom and started a bath. After the water was drawn, he then placed Zachary in the tub and drowned him.
Stone also had two other daughters who were asleep in the house. Investigators asked Stone why he killed Zachary and not his daughters, Stone said he “felt he had to.” He also said he didn’t find it was necessary to kill his daughters. Stone then stated to investigators that he, “felt free,” after the murders.
The investigators then circled back around to when Stone went for a drive and came home. Stone told them that Krista was asleep when he got home, but she woke up and confronted him about the drive. They started talking and Stone told investigators that she hadn’t said anything that would trigger him to attack her. He said he “just had the urge” to.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.