What’s the future of common core in Alabama schools?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Florida’s governor says he is doing away with the common core education standards in the state.
Could something similar be on the way for Alabama? Some educators hope not.
"I think it's just been very misunderstood," said Marianne Hayward, President of the Jefferson County American Federation of Teachers.
Hayward feels Alabama’s College and Career Ready Standards, or common core as it’s known in the state, has been politicized and says the teachers she has spoken to are not in favor of abandoning it.
“They’ve been doing it for a while now. And they know what they’re doing now and to repeal it would just be another failed initiative,” said Hayward.
However, lawmakers have at least tried to take steps to get rid of common core.
State Senator Cam Ward says there has been a bill almost every session for the last eight years.
“It does need to be totally overhauled and repealed. There is an over reliance on testing,” said Ward.
Hayward agrees about testing, but also feels there should only be modifications, not a complete repeal.
“The standards are written in a very general way which gives teachers some leeway as to how they would implement them,” said Hayward.
Alabama Senator Doug Jones says he hopes that if any changes are made they will be done to strengthen the educational system and avoid party lines.
"Now every state is going to do what they think is appropriate to do with their education system. But I think they should take the politics out of it, and look at what it really does and doesn’t do,” said Jones.
