People push for extension of Huntsville’s ‘purple cup’ ordinance

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There’s an active push to pour up in Huntsville. People are getting together to figure out what can be done to extend the “purple cup” ordinance that allows drinkers to travel through downtown with their cocktail or beer.
Right now, the ordinance runs Thursday-Sunday, but some are pushing to add Monday-Wednesday.
“They are building Huntsville as a place to live, work and play and most people live, work and play all week long," said co-owner of Green Bus Brewing, Jason Sledd. "By limiting the entertainment district to just four days a week we’re kind of sending the message that we only want you to live, work and play some of the time.”
In August 2013, the city passed the ‘purple cup’ ordinance part of their push to add more Arts & Entertainment districts across the city.
“By limiting the entertainment district to just four days a week we’re kind of sending the message that we only want you to live, work and play some of the time," said Sledd.
Huntsville city officials do not report any issues to WAFF 48 News since the ordinance was passed nearly six years ago.
Melinda Appleby works at Pints & Pixels and says she see this as win-win for businesses and consumers. “There are a lot of times that people have worked hard all year long and they want to come in midweek. We have a lot great specials that we have throughout the week, and we want people to be able to enjoy those.”
There are some guidelines you need to follow. Visit the city’s website for more.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.