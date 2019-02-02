Neighbors want answers after deadly Huntsville fire

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Neighbors of Jennifer Hollis said Friday they have questions about the fire that claimed Hollis' life.
Thursday night Hollis' home caught fire, and Huntsville Fire and Rescue later found the 49 year old woman dead in the home.
Neighbor Carla Davis said Hollis was always a cordial neighbor, making her sudden death surprising and upsetting.
“We have a lot of questions and we’re wondering what happened, and definitely our prayers go out to Ms. Hollis' family," she said.
Hollis' sister-in-law said the family is in shock, and was not ready to comment on her passing.
Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson said investigators left the scene of the fire Friday, and did not find evidence of foul play.
Neighbor Jane Anderson said he tried to see if anyone was home while others called 911, but was unable to find or hear Hollis.
“Me and about five or six other guys were running around the house yelling, trying to get someones attention if they were in the house. We couldn’t hear anybody. Finally we started kicking in the windows, cause we wanted to make sure anyone was out the house. We couldn’t hear any noises, nobody screaming or anything like that," he said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
