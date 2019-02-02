Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has new website after former sheriff cut off old one

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Sheriff’s officials in Marshall County have a new website after the former sheriff declined to allow the new sheriff to use his.
Officials say former Sheriff Scott Walls ordered county information technology employees to cut off access to marshallcosheriff.org on Jan. 13 because he owned it.
IT employees notified the incoming sheriff of the impending problem, who then worked to obtain a new website for the new administration. That website is www.marshallso.org.
