‘It was a hoax’: Authorities say there never was a missing infant or mother, one person arrested

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - After a multi-agency search for a missing infant child and her mother, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said it was all a hoax and that one person has been arrested.
“Upon intensive investigative measures, we were able to locate a suspect who was alleged to have been involved in this situation," Lt. Jessica Sadovnikov with SCSO said. “Upon conclusion of the interview, investigators confirmed that there was not a woman named April Morrison or missing infant child at any point.”
Authorities said one person was arrested, but that person’s identity has not been released.
The search began when SCSO received a missing person report Thursday. The agency said they worked through the night tracking down information surrounding the disappearance of a Hispanic female known as April Morrison and her infant daughter known as Leeann Morrison.
A press conference was held Friday afternoon where authorities asked for the media and the public’s help in finding the two missing persons.
They said they were in the process of getting an AMBER Alert for the 3-week old baby, but were denied because of the information surrounding the investigation.
Then, shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, authorities said it became known that this was all a hoax.
“The photo put out of the child in this investigation was stolen off of Facebook,” Sadovnikov said. "Upon completion of our interviews, investigators confirmed our reporting parties were made to believe that there was a child in danger and in need for purposes of extorting money from my reporting parties.”
The missing persons report stated that Morrison arrived in the Richmond County area approximately 8 months pregnant and gave birth to a female infant child recently. The infant was said to be in danger and not in the care of her mother.
“The witness contacted reporting parties and stated that she had actually made it back to New Jersey and possibly was deceased,” Sadovnikov said. “My witnesses started frantically inquiring about where the child was at that time. At which time a lot of conflicting stories were presented, they became incredibly uncomfortable and provided that information to us.”
During the press conference on Friday, Sadovnikov said the witnesses in this investigation were friends with Morrison.
“The witnesses encountered the mother at some point in the last month in Rockingham," Sadovnikov said. “They provided some residency in Laurinburg, North Carolina. Obviously, she was displaced, she didn’t have a permanent address. So they were providing financial and residential support to her and allowing her to stay. Providing food, providing resources she was the third trimester pregnant at that time. So they were more antiquated with her and obviously developed a friendship with her."
She went on to say the FBI was contacted within an hour of the report being made and are currently assisting in the investigation.
SCSO was assisted by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham Police Department, The National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, Scotland County agencies, and the FBI.
