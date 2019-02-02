Florence man dies in Texas wreck, 2 others injured

OCHILTREE COUNTY, TX (WAFF) - A man from Florence was visiting Texas for work when he was killed in a head-on collision earlier in the week.
29-year-old Hank Casteel died in that wreck, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
It happened when Casteel was riding down Texas 70. A preliminary investigation says the driver of the other car, a 55-year-old woman, crossed the center stripe into the other lane and hit Casteel’s car head-on.
33-year-old Jason Burbank and 50-year-old Danny Motley were also injured in the accident. Burbank was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, while Motley was hospitalized in stable condition.
Authorities say everyone involved was wearing their seat-belt.
