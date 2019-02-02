Alabama-based U.S. Attorneys vow to ‘back the blue’

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - U.S. Attorney Richard M. Moore had a simple but direct message about supporting law enforcement.
“We back the blue. U.S. Attorneys in this state back the blue,” he said.
Moore, of Alabama’s Southern District, echoed the thoughts of his two fellow U.S. Attorneys from the state when it comes supporting police officers. When appropriate, they want to charge the most dangerous criminals in our communities with federal crimes.
“We’re taking so many more cases now, we’re prosecuting the trigger-pullers that used to be prosecuted by the state,” said Jay Town, U.S. attorney for Alabama’s Northern District.
The three men spoke at the Alabama Sheriff’s Conference in Tuscaloosa on Friday about the increasing dangers police face.
“An upswing in violence directed against police officers, it’s just a lack of respect that we show one another on a daily basis. So let’s respect our police officers,” U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin of Alabama’s Middle District said.
Two officers in Alabama - one from Birmingham, the other from Mobile - were shot and killed in the line of duty recently. A third in Birmingham was shot and is recovering.
“Somehow or another, we have to get the word out, you do not shoot a cop. And if you do, we’re going to bring the full force of government and law enforcement down on you,” Moore said.
