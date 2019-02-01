Warmer temperatures on the way

Friday wraps up the work week with partly cloudy skies and decent temperatures throughout the day. Morning temps are in the 40s for most, and afternoon highs will elevate into the mid 50s. A few light scattered showers will be possible but expect a mostly dry day.
The weekend looks to be on the warm side. Both Saturday and Sunday have highs that will reach the low 60s. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies. Sunday’s weather includes a few more clouds with a small chance for showers.
The first half of the upcoming work week will be on the warm side. The chance for showers goes up as the temperatures go up. A cold front will move through the Valley early Thursday. A small shot for showers will stick around for the rest of the week. Temperatures decrease after the frontal passage.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.