Vehicle pursuit in Morgan County leads to marijuana trafficking bust

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has announced a marijuana trafficking arrest.
On Thursday, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on I-65 northbound near Falkville, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle was driven by Ivory Maurice Miller from Clarksville, Tennessee.
The deputy reportedly observed the vehicle cross the center lane and outside fog line on multiple occasions. Investigators say after initiating emergency lights and siren, the vehicle proceeded to elude the deputy, leading to a pursuit involving multiple agencies. The vehicle lost control near Mt. Zion Road and Nat Key Road.
The department states the deputy detained Miller then smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. He then reportedly noticed a large quantity of packaged marijuana and a large bag of U.S. currency inside of a vacuum-sealed bag.
After contacting the Morgan County Drug Task Force, Miller was placed under arrest and charged with trafficking in marijuana, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.
The total amount of marijuana seized was just under 4 pounds. More than $35,000 was seized from the vehicle. The money is believed to be drug proceeds. The currency is pending condemnation hearings.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.