Survey: Chick-fil-A has best customer service in U.S.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – In addition to their famous lemonade, Chick-fil-A has also garnered a reputation for its customer service.
Now, a new survey says they’re the best of the best.
According to America’s Best Customer Service 2019, powered by Newsweek and Statista, Chick-fil-A came in No. 1 for fast-food restaurant chains with a score of 9.11.
Finishing in second and third place where Sonic Drive-In and Arby’s, respectively.
When looking at fast-casual restaurant chains, Firehouse Subs came out on top with a score of 8.75. As for doughnut chains, the No. 1 slot is occupied by Krispy Kreme.
The survey results came from a sample of more than 20,000 U.S. customers who gave their evaluation of several brands. In all, almost 133,000 evaluations were collected.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.