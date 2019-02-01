State’s longest serving police chief calls it quits

COLLINSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Alabama’s currently longest serving police chief is calling it quits.
Collinsville Police Chief Gary Bowen ended his entire 40 year law enforcement career with the Collinsville Police Department with his retirement on Thursday.
Bowen relinquished his badge to Mayor Johnny Traffanstedt at a retirement party held Thursday afternoon at the Collinsville Public Library where approximately 100 people attended.
Bowen began with the department in 1979 as a patrol officer and was appointed to Chief in 1985.
“It probably hasn’t hit me yet,” said Bowen about his retirement.
Bowen said he will miss serving the people in Collinsville and the people in the department as well as the approximately six mayors he has served.
Rex Leath will serve as interim chief until a successor is named.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.