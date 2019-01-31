ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the department is investigating a series of entering auto incidents in one neighborhood, and they’re working to find the suspects immediately.
One family said one case is different from most — for over a month their vehicle was taken every night and brought back to their home.
The family said they didn’t realize it until recently.
“I come outside and look in the driveway and sure enough the vehicle was gone,” said Tim Rogers, a member of the family and Lee County resident.
Rogers said the Albany Police Department contacted him on Sunday and said that his black Lincoln MKX had been stolen and was found at an apartment complex in Dougherty County.
“I’m still in shock. I’ve never heard of anything like it,” Rogers said.
Rogers added he was told by officers that witnesses said the vehicle had been seen at an apartment complex in Albany three to four times a week for a month, but oddly it was back in his driveway every morning.
“Stealing your vehicle and then bringing it back?” Rogers questioned.
The 2014 Lincoln belongs to his wife, who rarely drove the car, which is why she never noticed additional miles.
“At least they were nice enough to bring it back so my wife could use it the next day," Rogers said. "So, I guess we was just sharing the vehicle with them.”
Sharing their own vehicle everyday with people they didn’t even know, Rogers pointed out there’s one thing he admits they did wrong.
“The keys were left in the car,” he said.
Every night for over a month. Simply because they always knew their neighborhood would be their safe haven.
“It’s a habit that’s hard to get out of,” Rogers said.
Because of the month-long incident and having to change all of their car and house locks which were all taken, Rogers said the family learned a big lesson.
“Get your valuables out of your vehicle, make sure they’re locked,” he said.
Rogers said they will purchase surveillance cameras, but now they want the person or people responsible caught.
“I want them caught by the police instead of caught by me because this is ridiculous. It’s got to stop,” Rogers added.
Lee County Chief Deputy Lewis Harris said four people were entering cars Wednesday in the same neighborhood.
They were able to catch two suspects Thursday morning, however, they’re still investigating to see if those suspects were involved in this case.
