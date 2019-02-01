Scottsboro judge strikes plea deal in reckless endangerment case

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A municipal judge in Scottsboro, facing charges of reckless endangerment in Marshall County, has struck a deal with prosecutors.
His charges could be dismissed if he follows through with the agreement.
Scottsboro municipal Judge Scott Berry agreed to a plea deal but the case will remain over his head for more than a year.
Judge Berry arrived to court in Albertville Friday morning as a defendant. He agreed to have his case continued until next year. As part of the agreement he is to take an anger management class. Today he paid the $404 in court costs and fees. He’s also ordered not to have any contact with his father James Berry, his brother Adam, and Douglas Police Officer Matthew Burns or their immediate families.
Judge Berry was charged in relation to a August 2018 incident in which he went to his father's Albertville home where he was asked to leave. The complaint states Judge Berry had a tire iron in his hand while talking to his father. It goes on to say Judge Berry got into his car and sped away while striking Officer Burns in the right leg with his vehicle. Burns was not on duty and was visiting.
If Judge Berry abides by the terms of the plea agreement the case is expected to be dismissed on February 4th of 2020.
