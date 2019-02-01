Sand Mountain Sam making an early prediction

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Groundhog Day isn’t until Saturday, February 2, but you don’t have to wait for a prediction on an early Spring or 6 more weeks of winter here in the Tennessee Valley.
Sand Mountain Sam is North Alabama’s predicting possum that’s getting the jump on Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil. Sand Mountain Sam is making his prediction one day before that other critter in Pennsylvania.
Sam did not see his shadow, meaning he’s predicting an early Spring for the TN Valley. WQSB Morning Show co-host Barry Galloway helped create the event back in 1993 and says Sam’s predictions have been spot on for 25 years.
“We did it for fun maybe one year thing. We’re just gonna have fun with it. But after the first year, people began asking, are you doing it again this year, doing it again this year? So, we decided to keep doing it. Especially, since he missed the first year, we thought he’s got to get this right. So, the next year he got it right and he’s been on a roll ever since. So, people love it, they come to expect it,” said Barry Galloway, WQSB Morning Show Co-host.
Sam’s predictions aren’t the only fun part of the day. There is also a crowning of an official Possum Queen. This year there were so many entries submitted, for the first time there are two queens, Abby Copeland, a senior from Etowah High read the official proclamation.
Sam is attracting national attention, WQSB recently received calls from a newspaper in New Jersey and this man, Gene May, a filmmaker from Florida who has a possum documentary in the works.
“Last year I saw the photograph that went viral from you guys with Sand Mountain Sam and the microphone in front of him. And I tracked it back from there, figured out that Barry was the guy from the radio station here So I drove 9 hours up here to see the guy, Sand Mountain Sam,” said Gene May, Florida filmmaker.
So, Sand Mountain Sam predicting an early Spring, we’ll have to wait and see what Punxsutawney Phil predicts on Saturday, February 2 .
