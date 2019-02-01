Marshall County in planning stages for new animal shelter

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Marshall County is on its way to getting its own animal shelter.
Chairman James Hutcheson says it’s all about being fiscally responsible and in the long term they believe they’ll be saving money.
Right now, Marshall County is using borrowed space and paying upwards of ten dollars a day per animal to house their stray animals picked up by animal control.
Now, they’re moving in the direction of having an animal shelter built.
Hutcheson says they’re in the process of identifying a piece of property to build and hopefully complete that process in the next couple of months.
In recent years, Marshall County went to no-kill and uses volunteers to help adopt the animals out.
Hutcheson feels a new shelter will also help with adoptions.
“It should make it cheaper if you have your own shelter and then all you have to do, we’ll still have a vet to monitor the shelter and take care of the sick animals, but if you can have your own shelter and buy your own food and feed them you can shelter them cheaper,” said Hutcheson.
Hutcheson says they hope to have the new animal shelter built by the end of the year.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.