Huntsville police investigate Sonic shooting on Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police officers responded to Sonic on Sparkman Drive in reference to a shooting on Thursday night.
Investigators say upon their arrival employees said two vehicles were near the drive thru area when they began shooting at each other.
After both vehicles left Sonic, officers checked the building and other cars in the lot, but did not locate anything.
Officers on scene were notified that a 18-year-old male came into Huntsville Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The offender is a 17-year-old male. The investigation is ongoing.
