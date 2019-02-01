Huntsville City Schools names finalists for chief financial officer position

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Thursday the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education held a special session to name the five finalists for its new Chief School Financial Officer.
The board accepted the former CSFO Bob Hagood’s resignation in December, after several accounting errors left the district millions of dollars short in its state-mandated reserve account.
The finalists include:
- Vernon C. Bice, Senior Mortgage Banking Officer, New South Mortgage
- Tina Hancock, Chief School Financial Officer, Hoover City Schools
- G. Michael Manuel, Chief School Finance Officer, Dothan City Schools
- Jeff Middleton, Chief School Financial Officer, Jackson Board of Education
- LaVerne Williams, Chief School Finance Officer, Chilton County Board of Education
The school board will announce its decision on Feb. 12 after interviewing the candidates. It announced Robert Terry would take over as interim Chief School Financial Officer in the mean time.
