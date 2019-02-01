Former Marshall County Sheriff sues for more than 20-thousand in jail food money

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The former sheriff of Marshall county is gone from office ,but he feels he's left something behind.
Scott Walls is now suing the state comptroller over more than 20-thousand dollars in jail food money.
Last summer Governor Ivey rescinded the policy of paying prisoner food services allowances directly to the sheriffs in the state. Now, Walls is challenging that decision.
Former Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls has filed suit in Montgomery circuit court against state comptroller, Kathleen Baxter, who carried out the governor's memo.
That memo ordered funds to go to the county general fund or to an account established for sheriff's official use.
Walls attorney says they are asking a judge to decide if the state has a right to do what they did or did they violate state law which puts the food money in the hands of the sheriff.
The suit maintains Walls was personally financially responsible for the feeding of prisoners at the jail and therefore the money should be his.
Governor Ivey sent out the memo last July and the suit asking the court to determine the rightful owner of the funds from September 1, 2018 until Walls left office on January 15, 2019.
We have reached out for a response from the state comptroller’s office, but have not yet received one.
As of now a hearing date has not been set.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.