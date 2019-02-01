Florence Utilities warns of phone payment scam

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Florence Utilities has received reports of a scam that impersonates its employees.
This includes someone pretending to be with the Florence Utilities. The caller may ask for payment through PayPal or bank account information and threaten to cut off service for nonpayment.
Florence Utilities states they do not call customers to ask for payment information.
If you have any concerns about your utility account, please call customer service at 256-760-6512.
