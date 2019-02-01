Developmentally challenged teen reported missing in Lincoln County, TN

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN (WAFF) - The Lincoln County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help finding a missing juvenile.
Michael Jonathan Adams, 15, is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He left on foot last seen wearing a purple galaxy hoodie and carrying a gray backpack. The last contact was at his grandmother’s residence on Pleasant Hill Road in Prospect, Tennessee at 5 a.m. Friday.
He is a type 1 diabetic with only a small amount of medication with him. He also has the mentality of a 10-year-old.
If you see him, please check his medical welfare, detain him, and contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 931-363-2460 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931-433-9821. This is a joint effort by both departments.
