1 dead in NE Huntsville house fire

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue confirms one person died in a house fire Thursday night.
Crews got the call from a two-story house on Stevens Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. There were visible flames when they arrived.
Firefighters entered through the front. Once the fire was extinguished, they found the victim. The identity has not been released.
Capt. Frank McKenzie said they got several calls about the fire. He said one call was from someone saying they were in the house. It is not yet known if that was the person who died.
