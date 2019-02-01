Albertville man charged with raping 12-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A 20-year-old Albertville man was arrested on rape charges earlier this week.
The DeKalb County Sheriffs' Office reports that the suspected rape occurred on Tuesday in the Kilpatrick area. The victim was a 12-year-old juvenile.
Manuel Francisco-Francisco is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail on charges of second-degree rape.
“Heinous acts like this will not be tolerated,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release. “Predators have no place in our communities. Our children are our greatest asset and must be protected at all cost. I’d also like to thank our investigator for handling this matter so quickly."
