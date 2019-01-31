The weather’s cold, but the jokes are hot

(Gray News) – Humans are a resilient bunch.
Faced with record-breaking cold and life-threatening wind chills, the folks of the Upper Midwest and Ohio Valley are fighting back with … a warm sense of humor.
A polar vortex is flooding the region with a mass of frigid air that’s going to hang around for a day or two, keeping it in the deep freeze.
So, with all the cold temps, let's take a look at the ice-box humor filling social media:
The National Weather Service said it was the second coldest day ever in Chicago with a low of 22 below zero.
You know it’s cold when the cold tries to get out of the cold and come inside.
You know it’s cold when your ghost freezes.
You know it’s cold when the light posts are shivering.
You know it’s cold when people go outside to do experiments with water.
You know it’s cold when hood ornaments are bundling up.
And you know it’s cold when an Iowa police department drops references to the ice planet Hoth from “The Empire Strikes Back.”
