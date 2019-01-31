VIDEO: Lost elephant seal finds his way home with help from sheriff’s deputies

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA (Gray News) - Deputies in California helped a massive elephant seal cross the road, so the young male could rejoin his pod on the other side.
When deputies saw a young bull elephant seal on the opposite side of the highway from his fellow seals Wednesday, they called Fish and Wildlife officials to help, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.
After blocking off the road, everyone tried to direct the creature toward the beach, some by flapping their arms and others by waving red rescue flotation devices at it, as seen in video posted to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
Another deputy cut a wire fence to help make a path for the seal, KSNW reports.
“Deputies deal with incidents like this quite often, but it usually involves a cow or some other four-legged animal,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Cipolla, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.
Officials believe the young male had lost a battle on the beach with an older bull and headed away across the road before getting lost.
“You never know what your day will look like when you put on your uniform. Today it was one of our local elephant seals that needed help finding his way home!” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook.
Cipolla told the San Luis Obispo Tribune if anyone comes across a stranded seal, they should contact the sheriff’s office immediately to protect the animal from being injured.
Elephant seals can weigh up to 4.5 tons and grow up to 20 feet long, according to National Geographic.
