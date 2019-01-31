Very chilly morning, but a sunny afternoon ahead!

We will be even warmer Friday with temperatures into the 50. However, we will see a little more cloud cover on Friday, and even a chance at a light shower for areas of northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee. It will be much warmer as we move on into the weekend with both days looking at 60-degree temperatures. While Saturday looks dry, it does look like Sunday will have a few light showers. Despite some much warmer weather early in the week, we will also have showers and storms.