Very chilly morning, but a sunny afternoon ahead!

Wind from the south today will bring up a little more warmth into the afternoon. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 40s.

Very chilly morning, but a sunny afternoon ahead!
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 31, 2019 at 4:04 AM CST - Updated January 31 at 4:05 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Thursday! We are dealing with another chilly start to the day today. Temperatures are into the upper teens and low 20s.

[TAP OR CLICK TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Wind chill is quite chilly as well with the teens for much of the Valley. We will see a few passing clouds out there today, but overall it should be a generally sunny day today.

Wind from the south today will bring up a little more warmth into the afternoon. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 40s.

We will be even warmer Friday with temperatures into the 50. However, we will see a little more cloud cover on Friday, and even a chance at a light shower for areas of northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee.

It will be much warmer as we move on into the weekend with both days looking at 60-degree temperatures. While Saturday looks dry, it does look like Sunday will have a few light showers. Despite some much warmer weather early in the week, we will also have showers and storms.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.