Very chilly morning, but a sunny afternoon ahead!

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Thursday! We are dealing with another chilly start to the day today. Temperatures are into the upper teens and low 20s.
Wind chill is quite chilly as well with the teens for much of the Valley. We will see a few passing clouds out there today, but overall it should be a generally sunny day today.
Wind from the south today will bring up a little more warmth into the afternoon. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 40s.
We will be even warmer Friday with temperatures into the 50. However, we will see a little more cloud cover on Friday, and even a chance at a light shower for areas of northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee.
It will be much warmer as we move on into the weekend with both days looking at 60-degree temperatures. While Saturday looks dry, it does look like Sunday will have a few light showers. Despite some much warmer weather early in the week, we will also have showers and storms.
