Trash Pandas store to reopen Friday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Start scraping up your money now! The Trash Pandas store is reopening Friday at 10 a.m.
The new Rocket City baseball team is still over a year out from its first pitch, but fans are already selling out the stadium and merchandise.
They will have new new T-shirts, hoodies, golf balls, onesies for the little ones, cozies and so much more.
“What started as just a little pop-up store that we were going to keep open during the holidays has turned into a huge retail opportunity for everyone to get a chance to come in," said Jenny Askins with BallCorps, LLC, the company that owns the team.
The store closed in December because it was only meant to be temporary. Due to high demand, they are reopening shop and staying open through December. By January 2020 they hope to be in their permanent home at the new stadium off of I-565.
The first 250 people who spend at least $25 gets a free baseball from the stadium groundbreaking last year.
“I think people are going to go crazy. I mean, they were so excited with what we had to offer before and now we have twice as many t-shirts and novelties. Some of the stuff we couldn’t get in before Christmas we’ve managed to get in now. So, I think they’re gonna love it," said Askins.
Season tickets can also be purchased at the store. They have an interactive system that will show you the view of the field from your seat. Hurry -- tickets are selling fast!
