Retired cop arrested in Scottsboro for impersonating a cop

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - A retired law enforcement officer has been arrested in Jackson County, but the charges may surprise you.
74-year-old Keith Armagost of Scottsboro is charged with impersonating a police officer, reckless endangerment, and menacing.
The surprise is that he’s a former probation officer who worked in several north Alabama counties as a hearing officer.
Scottsboro police say this all got started when a man got upset over a woman speeding.
The incident happened Tuesday on Broad Street after a woman said a man in a private vehicle stopped her after shaking what appeared to be a badge. When she stopped, Scottsboro police say the man claimed to be a police officer and was going to have her arrested for speeding.
When she asked for his name and to see the badge, he declined and left.
Police say the woman then followed him while calling police.
Police say when the pair arrived at a business they got into an argument. It was at that point, police say Armagost brandished a weapon and was subsequently arrested.
Police urge people to use caution if they have reason to feel it's not a police officer trying to pull you over.
“If somebody is attempting to stop you and you see a badge or even if it’s lights and an unmarked car, if you feel like something isn’t right you need to not stop, not get out, not approach the person, continue to drive but call the police department wherever jurisdiction you are in and say hey I have this kind of vehicle following me and they’re trying to get me to stop. This could have been real bad,” said Erik Dohring with the Scottsboro Police Department.
Armagost has since been released on just over $3,000 bond.
