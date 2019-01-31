Rainsville police searching for witness who performed CPR at fatal wreck

RAINSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Rainsville police are searching for someone who was a witness to a fatal wreck Wednesday evening.
The single-car wreck was on County Road 505. Police were dispatched shortly before 6 p.m.
Police say a passerby stopped and performed CPR on the victim but left prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The Rainsville Police Department would like to talk to this individual about the crash.
Police say this person is a possible witness of the crash and could have pertinent information that will aid in the investigation.
Anyone who knows who this person is should contact the Rainsville Police Department at 256-638-2157 or in person.
