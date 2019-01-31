One man is on the run at three others are in jail after a violent robbery in Florence

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -
Police are looking for Lukas Liparote and is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted in connection with the robbery.
Liparote and suspects Chance Ellis, Bradley, Murawski , and Daylen Murphy allegedly attacked the victim with a gun. Investigators say the robbery and assault happened last Wednesday at a home on Spurr Street in Florence. They say the suspects knew the victim.
"At this time I believe it was drug related just like many other crimes that we investigate, said, Florence Detective Michael Price.”
Detective Price says the suspects stole the victim’s vehicle, but it was found two days later.
"There were some of the victim’s belongings inside the car that were taken, and those items have not been recovered at this time, said, Florence Detective Michael Price.”
Price says they are still looking for the gun that was used in the robbery
Ellis, Murawski, and Murphy are facing charges for robbery and assault. If you have any information on where Lukas Liparote may be police want to hear from you.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.