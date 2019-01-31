Warming trend moving in

(WAFF) - Cloud cover will gradually increase this evening with overnight lows falling into the lower 30s by daybreak Friday.
Mild air from the south along with mostly sunny skies will boost temps into the middle 50s by Friday afternoon. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. The weekend will be quite warm with temps in the low to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. Scattered rain showers will be possible on Sunday with plenty of dry hours for you to enjoy the warm temps.
The 60s will continue as we head into next week with rain showers likely on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will have ample moisture available for widespread rain showers and maybe even some isolated thunderstorms. Temps will cool back into the 40s by the end of the week, but the long term trend for early February is a warm one.
