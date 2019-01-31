2 non-students charged with assaulting teen at DeKalb County school

SYLVANIA, AL (WAFF) - Two males were arrested after allegedly assaulting a student at Sylvania School Tuesday morning.
Deptueis say the two suspects walked to the school after allegedly smoking marijuana early that morning. They reportedly confronted a 15-year-old male student while he was boarding the bus to the Tech School and assaulted him.
The two individuals fled on foot but were located by a DeKalb County deputy on County Road 121.
One of the offenders is identified as 19-year-old Wesley Ray Baker. The second is a 16-year-old juvenile. Baker was reportedly homeschooled, and the juvenile offender had recently withdrawn from Plainview School.
The two were charged with criminal trespassing, third-degree assault Third Degree, and public intoxication. Baker was also later charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
“It’s unfortunate that these two young folks made the decision to attack a student on school grounds," DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said in a news release.
“I really appreciate the cooperation of our Deputies, School Resource Officers, and the Sylvania Police Department,” continued Welden. “They worked together and worked quickly to locate these subjects.”
“The better departments work together, the more efficiently we all work for you,” he said.
