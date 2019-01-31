New Huntsville law forbids dogs from being chained up outside

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - (Huntsville, AL) – New rules are in place in Huntsville to protect dogs living outdoors.
The city council approved new pet ordinances in October 2018.
Pet owners of any canine that normally house their animals outside unattended on their property are now required to provide a humane restraint for these animals, which means dogs cannot be chained.
In addition to pet safety outlined in existing ordinances, the city strengthened pet regulations regarding humane shelter, space, food and water ordinances to ensure appropriate care of dogs.
All animals left unattended outside are required to have access to clean, fresh potable water and proper food, to have a structurally sound, water- and wind-proof sufficient size shelter, and a trolley system or runner attached to a pulley on a cable run or a minimum of 200 square feet chained link kennel run.
Since the city council approved the ordinance in October 2018, the city provided a generous grace period to allow pet owners ample time to comply with these new ordinances.
Beginning March 1, 2019, these new ordinances will be enforced by Huntsville Animal Services officers.
Helping Animals Without Shelter (HAWS) is a local non-profit that seeks to help animals survive the elements. The organization will be available to assist pet owners who are not able to afford or set up the trolley runner. More information is available at hawshelp.com and facebook.com/HAWSHEL, or contact HAWS at hawshelp62@gmail.com.
