Man killed while unloading truck in Huntsville’s Cummings Research Park

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Police have identified a man killed while unloading his truck in Cummings Research Park Thursday morning.
Police say 55-year-old David Gentry parked his truck on Explorer Boulevard and was unloading sod when a woman driving a Jeep Cherokee hit him.
Gentry’s injuries were unsurvivable and he was already dead when police arrived.
The woman driving the Jeep told police she took her eyes off the road for a moment and drifted in the roadway when she hit Gentry.
Huntsville Police say no charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon.
