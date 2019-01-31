Man facing charges in DeKalb County over construction thefts

WHITON COMMUNITY, AL (WAFF) - In DeKalb County, sheriff’s investigators are expanding their investigation into the theft of large pieces of construction equipment.
Sheriff's investigators say it started out with a single report about one piece of equipment but it has expanded into so much more."
A Crossville construction site theft led investigators to a home on County Road 365 in the Whiton community.
Investigators were looking for some property stolen from that site on January 3rd.
A search didn't find that equipment but a Catapiller Skid Steer, tools, and other equipment was found. They were discovered to be stolen from another company performing construction on I-59 near Ashville in St. Clair County. So far, approximately 200-thousand dollars in equipment has been recovered.
Investigators say 30 year old Gabriel Ramirez Garcia of Mexico is now facing three counts of receiving stolen property.
He's currently in ICE custody.
Investigators say they have learned more and Garcia is the subject of a much broader investigation involving numerous thefts.
Sheriff’s officials say the investigation is ongoing.
