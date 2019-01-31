Madison brothers are first twins to sign D1 scholarship for track this year

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - The first set of twins to sign a D1 scholarship together are right here in Madison. How cool is that?
Hanif and Shafi Muhammad have both signed to run track together at Jackson State University. They both have had incredible success at Bob Jones High School on the track team. Shafi is ranked number two in the state of Alabama in the 800, and Hanif is ranked sixth in the 400.
They’ve matured over their four years on the team, coming out of their shells and becoming fierce competitors. They were looking for a university they could both run track at, and Jackson State was the perfect fit for them.
They plan to room with each other in the dorms and look forward to their new chapter in Jackson, Mississippi.
