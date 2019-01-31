HEMSI adds new safety enhancements to its entire fleet

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) announced in January that every ambulance is now equipped with the power-LOAD system for increased patient safety during loading and unloading.
“Instead of manually lifting the stretcher and putting it into the ambulance. Now we allow the stretcher to lift itself with the patient," said Britt Birdwell with HEMSI.
The new system that can hold up to 700 pounds is faster and more efficient.
HEMSI CEO Jon Howell said, “We are so pleased to add this system to every one of our ambulances to improve the transport experience for greater excellence in patient care. This innovative tool increases safety for every transport and has long-term health benefits for our HEMSI Team members.”
The powered fastener system raises and lowers the patient cot for smooth loading and unloading at the touch of a button for greater patient comfort and safety. It will also help medical responders by preventing cumulative injuries from the repetitive action of lifting stretchers onto the ambulance units.
“If we get hurt then we can’t help you. We have the ability to get the patient in there without running the risk of hurting ourselves," said Birdwell.
With this new system the odds of having a patient fall have gone down immensely as well.
Howell added, “It’s just one more way that HEMSI continues to improve our ability to provide preeminent paramedicine to our service area.”
HEMSI added the power-LOAD to each truck in early 2019.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.