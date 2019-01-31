E-filing taxes could be free depending on income

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There are many ways to file tax returns, but some are more expensive than others.
The IRS offers free tax return options on its website, which includes 12 different E-filing software’s. Individuals making up to $66,000 can file their taxes online without paying fees that often accompany commercial programs.
The requirements for each program differ, and include caveats such as age and residency. Despite this, University of Alabama Huntsville Professor Tobias Mendelson said the programs are fairly straight forward.
“Put the numbers in, the computer’s going to crunch it back out and with the E-file it’s done, and if you’ve got the information organized, in maybe an hour,” Mendelson said.
He said individuals who make more than $66,000 should shop around, but look at commercial E-filing options or negotiate with a tax professional.
“They run $50-70 a piece, but if you buy them generally they’ll give you at least one state (filing) for free," he said.
He declined to quote rates for local tax professionals, but said more complex tax returns will often warrant higher rates (and the inverse is also true).
Tuesday WAFF 48 News met with a tax professional who uses the E-file system with his clients.
