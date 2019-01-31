Columbia vs. Bob Jones game canceled due to fight threat

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Columbia High School’s principal posted on Facebook saying he was canceling the girls basketball game scheduled between his school and Bob Jones High School Thursday.
Columbia’s girls basketball game was set to host Bob Jones' team.
Columbia High School principal Clifford Porter pointed to recent violence and threats of a fight in his Facebook post announcing the game’s cancellation.
One juvenile was injured in a Madison shooting over the weekend. We reached out to Madison to see if that’s related. Madison Police tell WAFF 48 News any connection is unclear at this time. Police did stress they support a school’s right to cancel a game over safety concerns.
Officials are not yet sure if it was current or former students who posted the threat.
