Winter weather pipe safety and debunking popular methods

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Most of the Tennessee Valley is seeing below freezing temperatures. We talked with plumbing experts to learn what you can do to prevent paying an expensive repair bill. The experts also debunk one popular method of protecting your pipes.
A lot of us have been told to drip our pipes with just a little bit of water in order to keep them from breaking and busting when it comes to cold temperatures. The experts at Roto-Rooter we talked with say just a little drip does more harm than good. They tell us how much you should have running to keep your pipes safe.
“Me at my house and everybody I try to tell, leave a steady stream of water running like a pencil lead stream, hot and cold,” said plumber Billie Hayes.
A small drip from your faucet is not enough. Billie says your faucet doesn’t have to be on full blast, but it should be a small steady stream in every room you have with a sink.
“If you have 3 bathrooms in your house, keep at least one sink in that bathroom running in all 3 bathrooms that way water is flowing throughout the whole house,” said Hayes.
He also recommends opening your cabinets to allow the heat inside your home to keep the pipes warmer. He says you should start that steady stream once the temperatures outside reach freezing.
“Anything below 32 is freezing. A lot of people think, I’ll wait below 25 degrees, then I’ll leave it dripping but we’ve had a lot of busted pipes here lately because of that,” said Hayes.
Billie Hayes says so far in the month of January the company has already responded to more than 250 calls of people with broken pipes. One of the biggest causes is people not detaching their hose from the outside faucet.
If you have a broken pipe, the employees at Roto-Rooter say whoever you call to make the repair, make sure their licensed.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.