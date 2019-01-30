Very chilly morning and afternoon; Warmer for the weekend

Air temperatures are into the low to mid 20s for much of the Valley under clear skies. You’ll need to warm up your car/truck if you parked outside last night. A frosty start to the day will lead to a sunny but cold afternoon today. Wind from the north at 8 to 12 mph will keep the wind chill under freezing all day today. Overnight tonight could be even colder with temperatures falling into the mid to upper teens. The good news is that the wind won’t be as strong, so the bite of the wind chill won’t be as bad. However, it could still be into the low teens.