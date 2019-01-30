Very chilly morning and afternoon; Warmer for the weekend

Good morning! Grab your jacket before you run out the door today. It is cold across the Tennessee Valley this morning with wind chills into the teens!
Air temperatures are into the low to mid 20s for much of the Valley under clear skies. You’ll need to warm up your car/truck if you parked outside last night. A frosty start to the day will lead to a sunny but cold afternoon today. Wind from the north at 8 to 12 mph will keep the wind chill under freezing all day today. Overnight tonight could be even colder with temperatures falling into the mid to upper teens. The good news is that the wind won’t be as strong, so the bite of the wind chill won’t be as bad. However, it could still be into the low teens.
The cold air won’t last forever as warmer weather will move in for the weekend. Temperatures will be into the mid to upper 50s and low 60s across the Valley for each day from Friday through Wednesday. While there will be some scattered showers possible Saturday and Sunday, it looks to stay mainly dry through the weekend. The best chance at rain will be early next week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
