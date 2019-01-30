Tax professional: E-filing best bet for refund after shutdown

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - The Internal Revenue Service began accepting tax refund paperwork Monday, but the complexity of ones tax return could delay when that money comes in.
Madison tax preparer James Gray said people who file electronically shouldn’t see any changes, but attempting to mail in returns or communicate with the IRS could cause delays.
“Possible delays could come if you have to call and ask a question. There might be a long delay on the phone, or you may not get through right away," he said.
“If you have refunds from a previous year, say you’re filing from 2017 or 2016 and you’re still waiting for your refund. That could take a little longer because the personnel is down."
Gray said anyone looking to file a tax return should have all their paperwork in order, and federal workers could have more to deal with.
“Federal employees have more stuff to bring in, they have more tax forms than just their W-2′s, such as investments, mortgage interests, and college tuition statements,” he said.
The IRS released a statement Monday that most refunds would be sent in 21 days, and 90 percent of tax returns would be filed electronically.
Gray recommended speaking with a tax professional to help address any tax questions before submitting the tax return.
The filing deadline to submit 2018 tax returns is April 15.
