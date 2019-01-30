3 sought in stolen credit card ‘spending spree’ in Huntsville

Huntsville police are searching for these three people suspected of using a stolen credit card.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 30, 2019 at 3:11 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 4:15 PM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are asking the public’s help in identifying the male and two females pictured above.

“They found the victim’s credit card that he lost a gas station and went on spending spree at different businesses,” police said in a news release.

Police say they bought televisions and other large items at a Walmart and charged more than $2,000 on the victim’s card.

This is the vehicle police say the suspects were driving.
They were driving a yellow vehicle with a small spare on the front drivers side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-427-7270.

