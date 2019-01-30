Schools underpaid by tax software glitch

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 30, 2019 at 6:06 AM CST - Updated January 30 at 6:18 AM

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - From our news partners at the Decatur Daily, two local school systems are due for a combined boost of over a million dollars. That’s because of a screw up in tax sales accounting software.

Decatur is owed $800,000. Hartselle will get about $300,000.

The money will be coming from the Morgan County Commission reserve fund.

The problem is a new software system that’s supposed to distribute money from a one-cent sales tax based on student enrollment.

