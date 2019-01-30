School leaders defend Tuesday’s snow decision

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - School superintendents in Morgan County are defending their decision to cancel school on Tuesday because of the winter weather threat.
Our news partners at the Decatur Daily put the question to several school leaders, and each one says they stand by the call.
Morgan County’s Bill Hopkins says because of the amount of ground the county’s buses have to cover, if one area has ice, that impacts his entire district.
Read more at the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.